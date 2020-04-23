Own Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.02609379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00051051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

