Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

