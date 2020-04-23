Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.09. The company had a trading volume of 675,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,781. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 46,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

