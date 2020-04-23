Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 5,356,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.85. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $266,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $6,707,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 174,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.