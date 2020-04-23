Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 371,000 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 371,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$211,440.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 69,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,012.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 134,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 380,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,196.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 5,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 6,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

Shares of CVE:POE traded down C$770,170.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

