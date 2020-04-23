Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 69,500 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$33,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,500 shares in the company, valued at C$33,012.50.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 371,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$178,080.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 134,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$80,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 380,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$237,196.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 5,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 6,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

Shares of CVE POE traded down C$770,170.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.50. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

