Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $62,626.29

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $62,626.29 and approximately $7,601.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,273,839 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

