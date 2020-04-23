Pason Systems (PSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$68.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.45 million.

Shares of PSI opened at C$6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.20. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$21.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

