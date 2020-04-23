Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 12,485,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $413.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Wolfe Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

