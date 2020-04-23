PAX Gold Price Hits $1,706.12 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $42.84 million and $880,143.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,706.12 or 0.22852253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.04432383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00065386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008381 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,108 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.