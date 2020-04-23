PAXEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,964.36 and approximately $24.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003514 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000751 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001170 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

