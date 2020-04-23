Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02603391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00214992 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

