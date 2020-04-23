Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

PAYC traded down $6.07 on Thursday, hitting $211.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.86. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

