Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.88.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $6.07 on Thursday, hitting $211.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,980. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day moving average of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,950,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,415 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,027,000 after acquiring an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

