Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report sales of $166.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.82 million to $169.19 million. Paylocity posted sales of $139.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $563.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $548.55 million to $573.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650.70 million, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $688.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after acquiring an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $24,349,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $11,241,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $10,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $87.44 on Thursday. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

