Peel Hunt Boosts Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of GYS opened at GBX 840 ($11.05) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 710.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 723.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $853.02 million and a PE ratio of 82.35. Gamesys Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.50 ($6.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 859 ($11.30).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

