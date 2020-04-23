Peel Hunt Raises Luceco (LON:LUCE) Price Target to GBX 95

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Luceco in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 82.97 ($1.09) on Thursday. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

