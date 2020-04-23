Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.31 ($2.45).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In related news, insider Robert Noel acquired 36,330 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Jennie Daly acquired 119 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

