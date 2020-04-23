Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:GKP traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.07). The company had a trading volume of 2,087,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.67. The company has a market cap of $165.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2.52. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.55).

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.