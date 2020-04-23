Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SYNC opened at GBX 203.88 ($2.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.96. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. Syncona has a 12-month low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 267 ($3.51).

In related news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25), for a total value of £2,470,000 ($3,249,144.96). Also, insider Melanie Gee sold 10,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £19,769.50 ($26,005.66).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

