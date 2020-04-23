Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMS. Liberum Capital cut shares of Smart Metering Systems to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SMS stock opened at GBX 598.88 ($7.88) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 589.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.76). The company has a market capitalization of $653.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Alan Foy acquired 80,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £466,128.10 ($613,165.09).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

