Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Trifast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trifast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.74).

Get Trifast alerts:

Shares of LON:TRI opened at GBX 120 ($1.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.12. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 89 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.