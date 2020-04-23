Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSF. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON:NSF opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. Non-Standard Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.60 ($0.72).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

