Peerplays Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $109,673.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $996,619.81 and $109,673.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

