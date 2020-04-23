PegNet (PEG) One Day Volume Tops $9,818.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $9,818.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02608069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00215215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,832,411,288 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

