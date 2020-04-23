Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,452 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,967,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,076,000 after buying an additional 120,694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after buying an additional 340,438 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after buying an additional 1,069,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,803,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

