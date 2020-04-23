Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

