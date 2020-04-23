Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.52. 42,914,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,175,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

