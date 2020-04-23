Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.