People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, RTT News reports. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 3,818,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,575. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

