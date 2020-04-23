PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

