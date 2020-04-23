Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.55. 6,191,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

