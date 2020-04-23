Peterson Wealth Management Sells 18,100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $210.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,914,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,175,254. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.