Peterson Wealth Management Takes $1.39 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after purchasing an additional 330,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.94. 10,550,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,346,759. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

