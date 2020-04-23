Peterson Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.92. 1,334,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,369. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

