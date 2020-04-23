Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 2,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $45.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,408.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,978.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,883.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,380.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.