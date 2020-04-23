Phantasma Price Reaches $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $539,244.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00032456 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00043460 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,575.59 or 1.00664156 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00059963 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.