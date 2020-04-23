Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.92. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $10.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 3,418,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

