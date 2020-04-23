PhiloSmith Capital Corp Acquires 60,050 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 182.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 4.1% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Raymond James worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

RJF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

