PhiloSmith Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 220.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,375 shares during the quarter. James River Group accounts for 4.4% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.57% of James River Group worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,065.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 420,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 412,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 850.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 340,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 250,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 169,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $241.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

