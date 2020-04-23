PhiloSmith Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.6% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 4,477,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

