PhiloSmith Capital Corp Grows Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life comprises about 4.6% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.38% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 751,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.89.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.