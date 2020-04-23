PhiloSmith Capital Corp Has $4.19 Million Stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. FBL Financial Group comprises about 2.9% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.36% of FBL Financial Group worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FBL Financial Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,769. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $896.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.56.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.