PhiloSmith Capital Corp Purchases 49,200 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Primerica makes up about 7.4% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Primerica worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $58,186,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after buying an additional 85,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after buying an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 163,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

