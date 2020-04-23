PhiloSmith Capital Corp Sells 3,450 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for 6.8% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after acquiring an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,979. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.10.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

