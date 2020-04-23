Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $23.62. 721,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,763. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $86,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $224,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,293 in the last ninety days.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

