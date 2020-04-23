Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $56,926.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006521 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,071,729,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

