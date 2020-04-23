Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $86.80. 14,220,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,273,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

