Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.6% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,132,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.