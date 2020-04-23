Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Financial Review

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

0.0% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pintec Technology and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.26 $310,000.00 N/A N/A DouYu International $1.04 billion 2.21 $5.68 million $0.04 177.00

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90%

Summary

DouYu International beats Pintec Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.